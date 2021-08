FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police responded to a shooting call around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday near W. Wedington Drive and N. Stephens Ave.

Police said one victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition and one suspect is in custody.

The incident reportedly appears to be isolated and does not present any further threat to the public.

Police say no additional info is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/Fox24 for updates.