FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Around 8:00 p.m. Sunday Fayetteville police responded to a shooting at 2875 W. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

Witnesses said they heard numerous suspected gun shots and saw two vehicles speed out of the parking lot.

Sergeant Anthony Murphy with Fayetteville PD says there are no reported suspects or victims at this time, but an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/Fox 24 for updates.