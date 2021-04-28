Fayetteville police release photos of suspects in jewelry store robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department shared photos on Wednesday of the suspects in an $85,000 jewelry store robbery at the Northwest Arkansas Mall.

According to police, officers responded to the Diamond Center inside the mall at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of a theft.

Police said the suspects distracted an employee while the others got into the safe, taking around $85,000-$90,000 worth of jewels.

On Wednesday, police shared the following photos of the suspects in the case:

If you have any information, call the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3520.