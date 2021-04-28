Fayetteville police release photos of suspects in jewelry store robbery

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department shared photos on Wednesday of the suspects in an $85,000 jewelry store robbery at the Northwest Arkansas Mall.

According to police, officers responded to the Diamond Center inside the mall at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of a theft.

Police said the suspects distracted an employee while the others got into the safe, taking around $85,000-$90,000 worth of jewels.

On Wednesday, police shared the following photos of the suspects in the case:

If you have any information, call the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3520.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers