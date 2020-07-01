UPDATE: Fayetteville police locate missing 71-year-old man

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – UPDATE: Police say Santiago has been found and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 71-year-old man.

Sergio Santiago left his home on Carlsbad Terrace at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and has not returned since.

Police say Santiago suffers from memory loss as well as other medical conditions.

He is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 145 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Santiago was last seen wearing a red shirt, tan pants, and black visor, with a pink lanyard around his neck with keys.

If you have any information, or think you have seen Santiago, please call (479) 587-3555.