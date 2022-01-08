Fayetteville police searching for missing child

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police are searching for a child who has been missing since just after Noon Saturday.

Aliyah Robson Henriquez, who goes by Ollie, was last seen wearing green and black flannel and ripped jeans and either red Vans or no shoes.

Henriquez was last seen at 110 S University St but frequents Wilson Park, the trail system, the entertainment district and the Fayetteville Public Library.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555.