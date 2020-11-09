Fayetteville police searching for missing teen

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to a post shared by the department on Monday, Lexie Clardy was last seen running down College Avenue in Fayetteville on Friday, November 6, crossing over into the Dickson Street Area.

She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, approximately 115 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Clardy’s whereabouts, please contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555.