Fayetteville police searching for missing teen

Northwest Arkansas News
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to a post shared by the department on Monday, Lexie Clardy was last seen running down College Avenue in Fayetteville on Friday, November 6, crossing over into the Dickson Street Area.

She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, approximately 115 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Clardy’s whereabouts, please contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers