FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police reported Thursday that they are investigating multiple reports of car break-ins in the Tallgrass, Eastern and Spritz neighborhoods

Police said they are looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspected thieves, who were caught on a home security camera searching through parked cars overnight.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects is encouraged to contact the Fayetteville Police Department.