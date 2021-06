FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is looking for a person of interest in a felony case that was caught on video surveillance footage.

Courtesy of Fayetteville Police Department

The subject in the video is a person of interest in a violent felony case in the city of Fayetteville.

If you have any information that could assist in identifying the subject, contact Detective Zimmerman at 479-587-3529.