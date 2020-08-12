Fayetteville Police seek missing & endangered man with mental disability

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police seek a missing and endangered man who is severely mentally disabled.

Police posted to Facebook Wednesday evening saying Jonathan Tyler (DOB 6/2/83) left from his sister’s home on Miracle Dr. at around 1 a.m. today.

“Tyler is severely mentally disabled with Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia, Depression, and PTSD. He also has Lupus. Tyler has not taken his medications for at least two days,” the post said. He mentioned wanting to go back to Mississippi or Florida, and the family believes he may try to walk given his mental capacity.

Jonathan Tyler

Tyler was last seen wearing a peach shirt, peach shorts, orange/blue hat, and broken glasses. He has no phone, money, or ID.

He may be carrying a black Kindle and binoculars. He wears several plastic bracelets and a whistle on his wrist, a large watch, and necklaces. He is 5’0″ 100-130lbs and walks with a heavily gaited limp.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call the Fayetteville Police Department at (479)587-3555