FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police are searching for the suspect in an attempted robbery at a local grocery store on Tuesday morning.

Police say the suspect is driving a vehicle stolen out of Springdale on Tuesday — an orange Chevy Cruze with Arkansas license plate #221ZBW.

If you see this vehicle, do not approach it and contact police.

The suspect is believed to be armed.

The attempted robbery happened just before 9:30 am at the Harps at the Fiesta Square in Fayetteville.