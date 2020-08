FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police posted to social media asking for the public’s help to identify a man attempting to enter a home.

“This individual appears to attempt to enter a home in Fayetteville last week around 6:30AM. When that failed, he then attempts to open the vehicle doors,” the post states.

If you have any information about this individual, please contact Ofc. Eucce at (479)575-8338.