Fayetteville provides local homeless shelters with over $20,000 in funding for cold weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville gave more than $20,000 in funding to area homeless shelters to help keep people warm during the cold weather.

The Salvation Army of NWA and 7Hills Homeless Center are working with Genesis Church and First Central Methodist Church of Fayetteville to offer additional space for those in need of a place to get out of the cold.

Joey Jackson with the Salvation Army said that many rely on Genesis when their shelter reaches capacity.

“That shelter opens up whenever we’re at capacity in our shelter, so whenever we fill every spot we’ve got that’s when that opens and kicks into play – and we can send people over there so we don’t have to turn anyone away,” Jackson said.

D’Andre Jones with Fayetteville City Council said the money was budgeted to ensure funding for supplies, resources and staff at the emergency shelters.

Jackson said the additional shelters are important to make sure people are safe as the temperatures drop.

“We don’t want to have anyone out in these severe temperatures,” he said.