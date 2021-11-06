Fayetteville Public Library, Canopy NWA collect supplies for incoming refugees

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library teamed up with Canopy NWA to welcome refugees coming to Northwest Arkansas.

The library served as a drop-off location for supplies Saturday.

A variety of kits were put together to meet the needs of those relocating to the area.

Volunteer coordinator with Canopy NWA, Mariah Green said the kits are essential for these people to get back on their feet.

“This is humanitarian work. So this is something canopy always tells people. This is a bipartisan issue and it’s about keeping people safe,” Green said.

Items in the kits ranged from personal care and hygiene items like soap and toothpaste to things like blankets and towels.