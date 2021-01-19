Fayetteville Public Library reopens to the public

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library is back open and that includes its new expansion.

The expansion has new areas for different age groups, a new event center that can hold up to 700 people, and new book collections.

The library’s director of services Willow Fitzgibbon said the new space is important for the community to come together during such a difficult time.

“It’s beneficial to the community because there is just a lot more access to technology to opportunities to learn and experience things through our event spaces, age-specific collections, and just the opportunity to get to see your fellow community members,” she said.

Due to COVID-19, the library is limiting capacity to 200 patrons and recommends people limit their visit to one hour.

