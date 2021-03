FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville School District is taking steps to improve student safety on its school buses.

The district is spending a little extra to get three-point seat belts in buses being added to its fleet.

Arkansas school districts are not required to install seat belts and many districts don’t do it because adding seat belts to existing buses can be expensive.

Currently, 20 of Fayetteville’s 70 buses have seat belts.