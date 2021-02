FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Due to the winter weather, road conditions, and power outages, Fayetteville Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, February 18, and Friday, February 19 for snow days.

Students will not be participating in virtual learning. All buildings will be closed, and all activities are canceled.

In order to meet the state requirement for 178 student contact days, the school year will now be extended through Wednesday, June 2, 2021.