Fayetteville city buildings to reopen on April 19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville will reopen its buildings to the public on Monday, April 19.

City buildings have been closed since March 19, 2020, near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon reopening, masks will be required, and social distancing measures will be in place, the city said in a release on Wednesday.

“I have intentionally waited to reopen City buildings until several important factors lined up,” said Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan. “I wanted to see several weeks of declining numbers on new COVID-19 infections. We actually have seen significant decreases in new cases for more than a few weeks, and I think vaccine eligibility and participation has really helped with that.”

Jordan said he also thought it was important for city staff to have the chance to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before inviting the public to return.

The City of Fayetteville reminds residents that services and meetings continue to be provided online, virtually or via phone and email.

“I encourage you to continue using online services and attending meetings virtually,” said Jordan. “We are still in a pandemic, which means it is still important to avoid unnecessary risks. If you are sick, or you don’t want to wear a mask, or you’re worried about the risk of exposure –please go online or give us a call. Everything you need is available through our website or over the phone.”

To make online payments for utilities, businesses licenses, permits, invoices, parking and more, visit https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/951/Business-Payments.

