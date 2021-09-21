Fayetteville residents asked to conserve water until repairs complete

Repairs to water main line expected to take most of Tuesday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville’s water tanks are less than half full after a water main broke near Sharon Street and Pine Avenue on Monday, September 20, according to a release from the city on Tuesday.

As the water line repair continues on Tuesday, Fayetteville will not be able to receive the normal amount of water from Beaver District Water to match demand, and city officials are asking residents and businesses to continue conserving water until repairs are finished.

The work is anticipated to take most of Tuesday to complete.

Residents, as well as customers in communities that receive Fayetteville water, are asked to temporarily restrict water usage to drinking, cooking, and personal hygiene.

The city advises to please turn off automatic irrigation and sprinkler systems and avoid any unnecessary water usage (such as washing vehicles, pressure washing, etc.) for the next 24 hours.

Communities affected by the conservation request, aside from Fayetteville, include Elkins, West Fork, Farmington, Goshen, Greenland, southern Johnson, Wheeler, Round Mountain and the Mt. Olive Water District.

Once city crews repair the leak, it will take approximately 24 hours for water tanks to refill,

As tanks refill, some residents may experience temporary low water pressure and air in water lines.

If you experience these issues, be advised that water is safe for consumption, and no Boil Water Order has been issued.

Residents who currently do not have water will be contacted directly by the City of Fayetteville should a Boil Water Notice become necessary.