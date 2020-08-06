Fayetteville Revenue Office closed due to COVID-19 exposure

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Revenue Office is currently closed due to COVID-19 exposure, according to Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance & Administration.

The revenue office located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville is closed “as we conduct a deep clean and take additional precautions,” Hardin said.

“As the Fayetteville Office is closed, northwest Arkansas residents may conduct Revenue Office business at our Bentonville, Rogers or Springdale locations. We also offer the majority of Revenue Office services online,” Hardin said.

The revenue office aims to reopen early next week.