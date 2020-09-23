Fayetteville Revenue Office closed Wednesday due to possible COVID-19 exposure

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Revenue Office is closed due to “potential COVID-19 exposure,” according to Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance & Administration (DFA).

The office, located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville, will be closed on Wednesday, September 23.

“This will allow the office to be thoroughly sanitized as DFA determines the office’s status for the following day,” Hardin said.

It’s the second time the office has closed its doors due to coronavirus concerns. On August 6, 2020, the Fayetteville Revenue Office closed for a deep cleaning after COVID-19 exposure and reopened the following week.

Hardin said an update on the office’s status would be forthcoming Wednesday.