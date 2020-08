FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Revenue Office is re-open for business after it shut down last week due to COVID-19 exposure.

The office has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, according to Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance & Administration.

“All of the Revenue Offices in northwest Arkansas remain open and ready to serve Arkansans,” Hardin said.

