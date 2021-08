FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville school board will hold a workshop and special meeting Monday, August 9 ahead of the new school year.

The workshop will discuss testing and school goals and strategies for improving achievement.

It will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the reception room at the public library.

The school board will meet Monday evening at 5:00 p.m. to discuss the Act 1002 injunction.

Seating will be limited but the meeting will be streamed live on the school’s website.