Fayetteville School Board tours facilities

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Members of the Fayetteville School Board took a tour of school facilities March 30.

This comes as the board reviews improvements that were approved as part of a previous bond issue.

Tour stops included high school athletic facilities and the Fayetteville Virtual Academy.

“It feels great. These are much needed additions to our district and this money is going to touch every single building in the district. It’s not like we’re having to focus on one small project, we’re able to spread that money across the district,” Nika Waitsman, President of the Fayetteville Schools Board of Education say.

Waitsman said the board has been receiving updates every month from architects working on projects around the district.

One noteworthy project is an expansion to the high school’s indoor football and soccer facility.