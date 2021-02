FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Due to road conditions, all Fayetteville Public Schools campuses will be closed on Friday, February 12.

All students will participate in asynchronous virtual learning tomorrow, completing their assignments for the day at their own pace and not participating in online meetings.

Students will be given assignments that have been predetermined by their teachers, similar to the virtual learning days throughout the school year.