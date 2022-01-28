FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville School Board voted unanimously to give teachers and staff across the district raises.

Officials from the district say that they did so to keep Fayetteville competitive as schools around the country are on the hunt for staff.

“We want to make it an attractive position so that we can attract the best teachers to Fayetteville,” said district spokesperson Alan Wilbourn.

The increase has leaders from smaller districts like Greenland concerned, as they may not be able to raise wages to match.

“We usually say we’re really good trainers for the larger districts just because we train, we get those first couple years in and all their professional development, and then that’s when they usually leave to go to other districts,” said Andrea Martin, Greenland Superintendent.

In Fayetteville, teachers will be receiving a 5% raise and non-certified staff will get an extra $1.50/hr.

This means that starting pay for all teachers in the district will be $50,000.

Even so, Martin said she’s not discouraged moving forward, as Greenland is planning on utilizing educator training programs to get teachers and staff in classrooms.

“I’m proud to see that Fayetteville made that move. Any time we can compensate teachers and do that, I think it’s important,” she said.