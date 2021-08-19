Fayetteville schools reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases in students; 198 in quarantine

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville School district is reporting 11 new positive cases in students on Thursday, August 19.

73 cases are active district-wide, with 198 students in quarantine or isolation. 26 students in quarantine are identified as probable close contact at school.

19 students have currently recovered from COVID-19 this year.

Of the 1,463 members of staff, no new cases have been reported today. 17 cases are considered active, with 15 staff members in quarantine or isolation. Of those 15 people in isolation, four are identified as probable close contact at school

In total, five staff members have recovered from COVID-19.

