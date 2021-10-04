Fayetteville seeks input on walkability plans for Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville is seeking public input on plans to improve walkability in the Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. area in south Fayetteville.

Fayetteville residents are encouraged to review the concept drawings and complete the online questionnaire on Speak up Fayetteville, the City’s public engagement platform.

The 2018 Mobility Plan identified the areas between Walker Park and Archibald Yell Blvd. as a priority zone for improvements for pedestrian safety and connectivity. The proposed concepts include new sidewalks, safety improvements to crosswalks, traffic calming, vegetation clearing and ADA-compliant curb ramps.

Proposed improvements are summarized as follows:

Locust St. from the Razorback Greenway to 7th St.

Addition of a 5-foot-wide sidewalk on west side

Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. from Church Ave. to Wood Ave.

Addition of an 8-foot-wide sidewalk on south side

Addition of on-street parallel parking on south side

Upgraded crosswalks at Block Ave. and Willow Ave.

South St. from S. College Ave. to Archibald Yell Blvd.

Sidewalk on north side widened to six feet with three feet of green space

Parking consolidated to north side

Block Ave. from Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to South St.

New ADA complaint sidewalk ramps

Vegetation clearing along full length

S. College Ave. from South St. to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.