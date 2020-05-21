Fayetteville to reopen some park amenities on Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced it will reopen some park amenities with new guidelines and limitations on Friday, May 22.

The city says it previously closed many of these amenities after “numerous complaints from residents about large groups congregating and failing to practice social distancing.”

In a press release on Thursday, the City of Fayetteville says the move is “in alignment with the state of Arkansas’s phased approach and guidance for reopening businesses and other activities” and also a response to community request.

On Friday, the following will be reopened with the noted guidelines:

Wilson Park Tennis Courts

Open for singles play only. Courts are reserved from 7 to 8:30 a.m. for senior citizen use (ages 65 and older). Signs are posted with social distancing guidelines that should be maintained while using tennis courts.

Walker Park Tennis Courts, Batting Cages, Handball/Racquetball Court, Horseshoe Pits and Skate Park

Signs are posted with social distancing guidelines that should be maintained during use of these amenities.

Additional use guidelines for Walker Park amenities include:

Tennis Courts: Open for singles play only. Courts are reserved from 7 to 8:30 a.m. for senior citizen use (ages 65 and older)

Batting Cages: only two people permitted per batting cage

Bryce Davis Iams Dog Park

Signs are posted with social distancing guidelines that should be maintained while using the dog park.



Lake Fayetteville Marina and Lake Sequoyah Marina

Signs are posted with social distancing guidelines and spacing markers that should be maintained on docks and in the bait shop. Customers should wear face coverings in the bait shop. Sneeze guards are installed at public counters, and hand sanitizer is available for public use. Staff and contractors must wear face coverings when working with customers. The bait shop will admit only one person at a time. Symptomatic persons will not be admitted to the bait shop.



Additionally, the City will continue its waiver of fishing permit fees for City lakes until further notice.



White River Batting Cages

Signs are posted with social distancing guidelines that should be maintained while using the cages. Only two people permitted per batting cage.

“I know so many people in Fayetteville are anxious to start enjoying everything our parks have to offer,” said Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan. “We are beginning to slowly and thoughtfully reopen park amenities over time, and I urge everyone to stay vigilant about protecting themselves and others from COVID-19. We are not through this pandemic yet. Please wear a mask when you are visiting public places, especially if it’s difficult to maintain social distancing. Wash or sanitize your hands often. If you have symptoms, please stay home and contact your health care provider. Let’s keep working together to drive down case numbers and keep our community healthy.”