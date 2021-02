FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville trash and recycling services are expected to get back to normal next week.

For those who are on the Wednesday and Thursday pickup schedule, trash will be collected Friday.

The city asks everyone to make sure their trash bins are in an accessible place.

There will be no extra bag charges, and those who don’t wish to wait can use the city’s drop-off facilities.

Drop-offs are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.