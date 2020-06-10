Fayetteville unveils renderings of Cultural Arts Corridor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville has unveiled new renderings and a 3D overview video of its Cultural Arts Corridor project, a planned 50-acre outdoor public space that aims to “revitalize Fayetteville’s downtown area and create a destination for residents and visitors alike.”

The project will link the Walton Arts Center, TheatreSquared, Nadine Baum Studios, Fayetteville Public Library, and the University of Arkansas’ Art and Design District through a series of connected outdoor public spaces.

The Cultural Arts Corridor was approved by Fayetteville voters in April 2019 and “made possible by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation’s Design Excellence Program.” The city says there are five primary elements included in the plans:

the West Avenue Civic Space

West Avenue Streetscapes

The Fay Jones Woodland

The Razorback Greenway

A new parking deck at the corner of West and Dickson St.

The work will be conducted in two phases with the first (improvements to the Fay Jones Woods, Razorback Greenway and West Avenue) scheduled to begin in July.

You can find links to the plans presented to the Fayetteville City Council on Tuesday here.