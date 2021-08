FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville voted Tuesday to extend the city’s 1% sales tax increase in a special election.

The tax extension passed with nearly 80% of voters casting their ballots in favor of the extension with around 94% of precincts reporting.

The passing vote will extend the tax an additional 10 years beyond its original date of June 2023, funding city affairs into 2033.