Fayetteville Walmart becomes pilot store for all self-checkout lanes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville Walmart is being used as a test location to launch all self-checkout registers at its store.

A Walmart spokesperson said Walmart Supercenter Store #359 located at Joyce Boulevard and Mall Avenue in Fayetteville is currently removing all of its traditional belt lines and going to replace them with self-checkout registers.

The goal is to speed up the process of checking out with less interaction, the spokesperson said.

The store will have employees available to assist customers who need or want additional help checking out.

