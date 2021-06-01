Fayetteville woman arrested for trying to burn down her mother’s home

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville woman was arrested Monday, May 31 after police say she attempted to burn down her mother’s home.

Becky Starnes, 33, was arrested on charges of arson and resisting arrest.

Starnes’ mother, Stefana Robinson, 56, said she came inside the house where her mother and Starnes were and found a box that was on fire in the return air vent.

Police said Robinson took the box out of the vent and threw it out the back door.

When police arrived and questioned Starnes, she claimed that her mom’s “blonde haired girlfriend,” tried to burn the house down and claimed she was not involved.

According to the reporting officer, there was no “blonde haired girlfriend,” at the scene and Starnes was, “rambling about an imaginary person.”

The officer then found evidence including charred sections of insulation, and soot-blackened vent trim, as well as a burned dog treat from inside the box that Starnes lit on fire.

The officer on scene said that when he asked Starnes to stand in order to place her under arrest for Felony arson, she refused to comply.

She was then arrested and charged with arson, with the added charge of resisting arrest.

Starnes’ trial date is scheduled for Friday, July 2.