Fayetteville Wreaths Across America tradition continues

Northwest Arkansas News
Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy of Fayetteville National Cemetery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville National Cemetery announced Wednesday the Wreaths Across America (WAA) program to honor veterans at the cemetery will not be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the WAA event will take place over a four day period from December 16 to 19 in order to maintain physical distance protocol between individuals, groups, or organizations desiring to participate and meet state COVID-19 guidance.

Volunteers must pre-register to place wreaths and may choose from designated times, 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on December 16, 17, and 18, or 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on December 19. 

Wreaths Across America volunteers work to ensure each veteran gravesite is adorned with a fresh balsam wreath embellished with a beautiful red ribbon bow.

 Each time a wreath is placed at a headstone or niche column, a volunteer will recite the name and witness a veteran, spouse, or dependent child being remembered at Christmas time.

To sign up for a particular date and time at Fayetteville National Cemetery, visit the Fayetteville National Cemetery Wreaths Across America website.

