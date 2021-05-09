Fayetteville’s Wilson Park Pool set to open for Memorial Day weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fayetteville’s Wilson Park Pool is set to reopen in time for the holiday weekend since the start of the pandemic.

The park pool did not open during the summer months in 2020 due to the ongoing global pandemic.

“We are so excited to bring back the community staple and see everyone back in the water having a great time,” according to a release by the City’s Park and Recreation department. “The outdoor pool offers two diving boards, basketball hoop zone, and slides.”

Pool Passes: Pool passes for the 2021 season are now available online. Adult memberships for the season can be picked up for $75 while families of five can enjoy the entire summer for $135.

Wilson Park Wahoos Swim Team: The team of coaches assess the skills of each swimmer at the first practice to better develop the skills each individual needs. The Wahoo team will compete in meets along with other teams in the region throughout the session. There are three age levels offered in both June and July sessions. Participants can sign up online for one or both sessions. Surface Wahoos – for 5-7-year-old swimmers. Malani Wahoos – for 8-9-year-old swimmers. Torpeo Wahoos – for the 10 & older swimmers.

Swim Lessons: Wilson Park Pool offers a fun, safe environment to learn to swim. Swim lessons are available for all ages and skill levels. Lessons are 30 minutes long and run Monday through Thursday for two weeks. The cost is $50 for a two-week session. Morning lesson times are 9:45 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and evening lesson times are 5:20 p.m. and 5:50 p.m.

Become a Lifeguard

Applicants must be 16 years or older and pass the Red Cross Certification course coming up in a couple of weeks. The city will post updates to its website.

Contact Fayetteville Parks and Recreation office and we can help applicants prepare for the Red Cross Certification which is a great saving at $140.

The certification course will be held at the Wilson Park Pool. The city of Fayetteville is hiring for summertime lifeguard positions on its website.

Walker Park Splash Pad Opening

Another fresh and relaxing spot to cool off this summer is set to reopen in Fayetteville.

The Walker Park splash pad will open on May 15 at 5 p.m.

The daily hours are 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and will be open all summer long until it closes on September 19.

A splash pad activation button is on-site. When activated the splash pad will run for several minutes at a time before it needs to be activated again.

When the button is pressed, the splash pad will run for several minutes, then the button will need to be pushed again. Do not hit or repeatedly press the button.

Anyone violating these rules may be evicted from the park

Don’t drink the water

Climbing on the splash pad features is strictly prohibited.

All children under the age of nine must be supervised by an adult at all times.

Be courteous, safe, and family-friendly.

No glass containers, gum, food or drinks permitted on the splash pad

No pets, pool toys, skateboards, roller blades, bikes, scooters, etc. on the splash pad

Children not toilet trained must wear swim diapers.

Do not use the splash pad if you have a communicable disease or open wound

Footwear is recommended.

Running, jumping, and roughhousing are prohibited

The splash pad is an unsupervised facility. Use at your own risk.

Gulley Park Master Plan

During the city of Fayetteville’s Master Planning process additional parking was identified as a high priority.

“We are excited to announce the completion of the Township parking expansion from 31 to approximately 60 spaces,” according to a city release.

Work on the development of enhancements around the existing playground area are planned. The work will include an interactive fountain, seating, activity shelter, outdoor games area, and expansion of the playground area.

Restroom improvements are underway and will be completed in the coming weeks.

Construction on improvements and expansion of the Gulley Park parking lot at Township began January 4, 2021.

The rest of the project will begin with the preparation of construction plans and specifications into bid-ready documents. Once plans are ready, the project will be advertised for the selection of a contractor. At that time, construction will begin.

Total funding for these projects is budgeted at $993,000. Fund sources will include:

Budgeted City funds through hotel/motel/restaurant tax – $523,000

State Outdoor Recreation Grant award – $220,000

Phase 1 bond funding approved by voters – $250,000

More information about Gulley Park master plan can be found on the city’s website.

Grinders Skate Park

Lights are currently being installed at Grinders Skate Park in Fayetteville.

The new system includes a series of six 40-foot poles that will surround the skate park.

Once installed, the lights will be programmed so users can turn on the lights themselves, and then the system will automatically turn off after two hours.

The lights will be programmed to blink three times to let users know there are five minutes remaining on the timer.