UPDATE: A spokesperson for the Little Rock FBI has confirmed that agents are at the building for a training exercise.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — FBI agents are on scene staged outside a building in Fayetteville.

Agents in tactical gear with weapons drawn are waiting outside the home on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and College Ave.

Neighbors in the area say that the building is abandoned and was formerly a candy store.