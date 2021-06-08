FBI raids Fayetteville apartment, nets man for sex trafficking minors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Najja Phillips, 26, was booked in the Washington County Detention Center (WCDC) for sex trafficking of a minor, sexual assault, and parole violation following a raid by federal and local law enforcement agencies.

Arrested by Fayetteville PD. Washington County Detention Center booking photo Najja Phillips. 6/7/2021.

On May 25, 2021, an arrest warrant was issued by the Circuit Court of Washington County for Phillips. The warrant lists four counts of felony trafficking of a minor and fourth-degree sexual assault.

Connor Hagan with the Federal Bureau of Investigations Little Rock said Phillips was the primary target during a court-authorized search Monday, June 7, 2021.

Phillips was the only one taken into custody after the FBI, Fayetteville Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office searched Phillips’ apartment near the intersection of N. Betty Jo Dr. and W. Jewell Rd. in Fayetteville.

Hagan said the case is now turned over to the Washington County Prosecuting Attorney.

Phillips is being held on a $500,000 bond and has an initial appearance on Wednesday, June 9, and another hearing on June 21 for the four counts of trafficking of a minor for sex, according to the WCDC.

In October 2014, at the age of 19, Phillips was arrested for third-degree aggravated assault. Rogers police were on-scene involving a “suspicious circumstance … a man with a gun.” Rogers police were on scene and deputies from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office also responded. Witnesses identified Phillips, who they called “Jay,” as the person who directly pointed a gun at people attending the birthday party. Sheriff’s deputies caught up with Phillips and interviewed him about the accusations and he was arrested for battery third-degree.

Phillips has other arrests including breaking and entering, residential burglary, and theft by receiving, according to court documents.

In 2013, Phillips, 18, pleaded not guilty to felony robbery in Washington County Circuit Court.