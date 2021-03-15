Film set in Northwest Arkansas nominated for ‘Best Picture’ at the Oscars

LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas-based film has been nominated in the ‘Best Picture’ category at the 2021 Oscars.

Minari, starring Steven Yeun and directed by Lee Isaac Chung, joins “Promising Young Woman,” “Nomadland,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Sound of Metal,” “Mank,” “The Father,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7″ in the ‘Best Picture’ category at the 93rd Academy Awards.

The film, a semi-autobiographical story based on Chung and his family’s life as South Korean immigrants in Lincoln, Arkansas, won Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language at the Golden Globe Awards in February.

Chung was also nominated in the “Best Director’ category at the Oscars, and Yeun received a nod for ‘Best Actor.’

Yuh-Jung Youn, who plays the grandmother in the film, was nominated in the ‘Best Supporting Actress’ category.

Minari was also nominated for ‘Best Original Screenplay.’

Although based in rural Arkansas, the movie was filmed just over the border in Oklahoma, near Tulsa.

Minari is currently available to buy and stream on YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV+, Vudu, and Amazon Prime.

  • Alan S. Kim, Yuh-Jung Youn Director Lee Isaac Chung Credit: Melissa Lukenbaugh/A24
  • Yeri Han, Noel Cho Director Lee Isaac Chung Credit: Melissa Lukenbaugh/A24
  • Actors Steven Yeun and Will Patton on set Director Lee Isaac Chung Credit: Joe Rushmore/A24
  • Alan S. Kim, Steven Yeun Director Lee Isaac Chung Credit: Melissa Lukenbaugh/A24
  • Steven Yeun Director Lee Isaac Chung Credit: Melissa Lukenbaugh
  • Alan S. Kim, Noel Cho Director Lee Isaac Chung Credit: Melissa Lukenbaugh/A24
  • Will Patton, Steven Yeun Director Lee Isaac Chung Credit: Melissa Lukenbaugh/A24
  • Alan S. Kim, Yuh-Jung Youn Director Lee Isaac Chung Credit: Josh Ethan Johnson/A24
  • Steven Yeun, Alan S. Kim, Yuh-Jung Youn, Yeri Han, Noel Cho Director Lee Isaac Chung Credit: Josh Ethan Johnson
  • Alan S. Kim Director Lee Isaac Chung Credit: Josh Ethan Johnson
  • Yeri Han Director: Lee Isaac Chung Credit: Josh Ethan Johnson/A24
  • Yeri Han, Steven Yeun Director: Lee Isaac Chung Credit: Josh Ethan Johnson/A24
  • Steven Yeun, Alan S. Kim Director Lee Isaac Chung Credit: Courtesy of A24
  • Yuh-jung Youn Director Lee Isaac Chung Credit: Courtesy of A24
  • Alan S. Kim, Steven Yeun, Noel Cho, Yeri Han Director Lee Isaac Chung Credit: David Bornfriend/A24

