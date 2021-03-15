Film set in Northwest Arkansas nominated for ‘Best Picture’ at the Oscars

LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas-based film has been nominated in the ‘Best Picture’ category at the 2021 Oscars.

Minari, starring Steven Yeun and directed by Lee Isaac Chung, joins “Promising Young Woman,” “Nomadland,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Sound of Metal,” “Mank,” “The Father,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7″ in the ‘Best Picture’ category at the 93rd Academy Awards.

The film, a semi-autobiographical story based on Chung and his family’s life as South Korean immigrants in Lincoln, Arkansas, won Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language at the Golden Globe Awards in February.

Chung was also nominated in the “Best Director’ category at the Oscars, and Yeun received a nod for ‘Best Actor.’

Yuh-Jung Youn, who plays the grandmother in the film, was nominated in the ‘Best Supporting Actress’ category.

Minari was also nominated for ‘Best Original Screenplay.’

Although based in rural Arkansas, the movie was filmed just over the border in Oklahoma, near Tulsa.

Minari is currently available to buy and stream on YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV+, Vudu, and Amazon Prime.