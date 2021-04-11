Find out if you qualify for discounted E-Scooter trips in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You may have seen scooters zooming around Fayetteville — the companies behind them, Spin and Veo, are now offering discounted rides to low-income residents.

Reduced pricing from both companies is available to those who qualify for local, state or federal benefits programs.

Those looking to sign up will need to provide proof of enrollment, such as a signed letter from a local assistance program, or a Medicaid, SNAP or EBT card.

For more info and pricing, visit Spin and Veo’s websites.