Find out if you qualify for discounted E-Scooter trips in Fayetteville

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You may have seen scooters zooming around Fayetteville — the companies behind them, Spin and Veo, are now offering discounted rides to low-income residents.

Reduced pricing from both companies is available to those who qualify for local, state or federal benefits programs.

Those looking to sign up will need to provide proof of enrollment, such as a signed letter from a local assistance program, or a Medicaid, SNAP or EBT card.

For more info and pricing, visit Spin and Veo’s websites.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers