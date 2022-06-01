BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Runners will soon be able to find paradise at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve, with their first-ever trail running event: the Paradise Found 5K.

All participants will receive a special finisher medal designed with the locally famous “Paradise Found” neon sign in mind and an exclusive Paradise Found Race T-shirt.

Awards will be given out to the top overall runners as well as the top three in each age group. The race will begin and end at The Homestead near Airship Coffee and will not have a cutoff time.

“Paradise Found 5K is the perfect opportunity for those new to trail running to get involved,” says Layne Hyatt, Event Director. “Hosting this trail run allows us to invite communities outside of the mountain biking world to experience the natural beauty and uniqueness of Coler.”

The race is scheduled for Saturday, July 9 at 7 a.m.

Visit peelcompton.org/events/paradise-found-5k/ to register.