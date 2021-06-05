Fire at Walker’s Tire Service in Huntsville shuts down traffic on Highway 74

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday afternoon that crews are responding to the scene of a fire at Walker’s Tire Services in Huntsville.

IDriveArkansas reports that traffic is stopped both directions on Highway 74 in Huntsville approximately half a mile west of Highway 412.

Officials confirmed just before 1:45 p.m. Sunday that no one was injured in the fire.

Walker’s Tire Services is typically closed on Saturdays.

Crews on scene are reporting that Highway 74 will remain closed while they continue to work to put out the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/Fox 24 for updates.

