ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple fire crews worked to put out a fire at the Lost Springs Apartments complex in Rogers on Saturday night, according to a Facebook post from the Little Flock Fire Department.

The fire took place just after 6:30 p.m., according to LFFD. When crews arrived on the scene, the second floor of the building was “fully involved” with flames.

There were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the fire. All units cleared the scene just before midnight.

The fire was declared under control 24 minutes after crews arrived on the scene and declared out two hours after arrival, according to a later Facebook post.

Rogers FD, Pea Ridge FD, and Avoca FD responded and assisted Little Flock FD in putting out the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to LFFD.