ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Fire Department confirmed Saturday night that crews are responding to an explosion on Elzeys Road in Benton County.

Fire officials say one victim is being treated for burns and a structure on the scene collapsed as a result of the explosion.

Officials have not yet released any information on the extent of the damage or the victim’s injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/Fox 24 for updates.