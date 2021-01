BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Haas Hall Academy in Bentonville was briefly evacuated due to an outside fire Friday morning.

A small grass fire broke out the school near the building. Staff called 911 just after 9:00 a.m.

According to the school, the entire building was evacuated as a precaution.

The fire has since been put out and students are back in class.

