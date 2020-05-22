Fire reported at AQ Chicken House in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Fire Department is on the scene of an outside fire at AQ Chicken House in Springdale.

Fire Captain Matt Bagley said crews are working on an outside fire at the the business.

Bagley said a fire is under control and a fire investigator has not been called to the scene.

The fire was reported around 2:15 p.m.

AQ Chicken House is a family-friendly restaurant conveniently located on Hwy 71 Business, AQ Chicken House has been Springdale’s go-to place for fried chicken since 1947 according to its website.





Photo Courtesy: Matt Hamm

