Firefighters respond to George Elementary for toaster fire

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Fire Department responds to George Elementary for smoke inside of a classroom.

Call came in just before 4:30 pm Monday saying there was a fire in the building. Once firefighters arrived on scene the building was evacuated.

No students were in the building since the school was out.

Captain Matt Bagley with Springdale Fire said firefighters found a toaster oven in a classroom/teacher breakroom that was smoking.

The smoke was contained in the room and firefighters are working to ventilate the room. Bagley described the smoke as a light haze.

The situation was under control immediately. No injuries were reported.