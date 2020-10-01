First Friday events in downtown Bentonville canceled, including Toyland

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Downtown Bentonville Inc. announced on Thursday that the remainder of its First Friday season will not take place this year amid COVID-19 safety concerns.

Cancelations include October “Adrenaline” First Friday and pre-holiday “Toyland” First Friday. DBI will be pivoting to smaller, curated events for October, November and December.

Details for those events will be announced soon.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of our First Friday season for 2020, including Toyland,” said DBI Executive Director Andrew Heath. “Our top priorities are the health and safety of our community. While we are very disappointed, we feel that this is in the best interest of our community, visitors, and staff. We are hard at work planning other ways to bring you cheer this holiday season so stay tuned!”

In addition to the planned smaller events, Heath says the organization will announce upcoming virtual events and video series.