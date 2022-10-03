The original cycling jerseys were almost always made from wool due to its natural moisture-wicking and antimicrobial properties.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A first-of-its-kind bike festival is coming to Bentonville this month.

According to a press release, “Bike Boom Series, a sign language event for deaf cyclists, will see over 100 from all over the U.S. come to Northwest Arkansas for a weekend of pedaling and connecting with other American Sign Language users.

The festival will be held at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve during the weekend of Oct. 13-16 and will reportedly contain skills clinics, group tours, volunteering, and panel discussions to learn more about deaf experiences.

“The biggest impact is when deaf youth is exposed to experienced deaf cyclists, this breaks the language hurdle that breaks much more language barriers when it takes a village of support,” said Zachary Sisson, the organizer of the Bikeboom series.

Deaflympian medalists John Klish, of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Paul Wood, of Washington, D.C., will be present and leading the panel discussion Thursday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Hub.

Bentonville’s Ciara Logan, and Bridget Berrigan, of Manor, Texas, who biked 4,270 miles across the nation with two other Deaf women, will also join the discussion. All panelists are Deaf and sign-language interpreters are provided to those in attendance.

Sponsorship from the Walton Family Foundation, Ozark Outdoor Foundation and Visit Bentonville will help ensure bike rentals are free and help with other expenses.

To learn more about the festival and its mission, click here.