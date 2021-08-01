First Responders compete to collect school supplies for students in need

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — First responders competed over the weekend to help prepare kids for back to school.

The “Battle of the Badges” Back to School Bash is a competition between firemen and police officers to see who can collect the most school supplies for area students in need.

Hosted by the Dollar General at Prairie Creek in Rogers, people shopped for school supplies and donated them to first responders.

Captain Adam Stauber of the Beaver Lake Fire Department says the event is a great way to help local kids in need.

“It feels awesome, just being able to help out our neighbors. That’s what we do as a fire department. But helping them out more than just emergency services and making sure every kid gets a proper education,” Stauber said.