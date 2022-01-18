Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul & the Broken Bones set to play at AMP

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP announced in a news release Tuesday, Jan. 18 Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul & the Broken Bones are coming to the Rogers venue on June 23 as a part of the Cox Concert Series.

The co-headlining tour will also include Devon Gilfillian. The show will start at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $36 to $60.50 plus fees. They can be purchased in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices, online or by calling 479-443-5600.

Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will only be delivered by mail.

Patrons will receive their tickets and vouchers for add-ons within 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method chosen at checkout.