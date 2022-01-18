Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul & the Broken Bones set to play at AMP

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE PHOTO

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP announced in a news release Tuesday, Jan. 18 Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul & the Broken Bones are coming to the Rogers venue on June 23 as a part of the Cox Concert Series.

The co-headlining tour will also include Devon Gilfillian. The show will start at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $36 to $60.50 plus fees. They can be purchased in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices, online or by calling 479-443-5600.

Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will only be delivered by mail.

Patrons will receive their tickets and vouchers for add-ons within 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method chosen at checkout.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers